Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 18 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,735,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock stock opened at $916.86 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $922.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $880.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $139.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

