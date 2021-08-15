Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 50 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,848,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,384,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Breakline Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,773,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 13.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $486.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The company has a market capitalization of $199.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

