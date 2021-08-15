Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys Shares of 85,387 First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 85,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 26,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

FCTR opened at $35.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.95. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $35.71.

