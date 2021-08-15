Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,135.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,835.8% during the 1st quarter. Clark Financial Advisors now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE opened at $151.72 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.20 and a 52-week high of $152.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.34.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.