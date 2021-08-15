Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $378.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to announce $378.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $372.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $384.23 million. Green Brick Partners posted sales of $275.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 21.27%.

Several analysts have commented on GRBK shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

In related news, Director John R. Farris purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $95,466.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 140,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,020.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Olsen purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $247,059.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 34.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 193,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 49,978 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 3.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,518,000 after buying an additional 64,459 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 3.93. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $28.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

