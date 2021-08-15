Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Lowered to Neutral at MKM Partners

MKM Partners cut shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum restated a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grocery Outlet from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of GO stock opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of -0.36. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $69,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,226.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $856,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,000 shares of company stock worth $3,673,590 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

