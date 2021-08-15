Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BMBOY remained flat at $$10.51 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95. Grupo Bimbo has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $10.51.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Bimbo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

