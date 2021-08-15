GWM Advisors LLC Buys 1,338 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total value of $71,141.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,554 shares of company stock worth $7,166,316. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROK opened at $316.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $293.22. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.57 and a 1 year high of $320.95. The firm has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. HSBC raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.23.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

