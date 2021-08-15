GWM Advisors LLC Buys 907 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 60.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 65,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2.6% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.23.

LIN stock opened at $309.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $310.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

