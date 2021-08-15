GWM Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 151,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LTRN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Lantern Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Lantern Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lantern Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,679,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lantern Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lantern Pharma by 351.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409 shares in the last quarter. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTRN opened at $12.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $140.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.37. Lantern Pharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $24.84.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Lantern Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

