GWM Advisors LLC Sells 2,089 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,252,000 after acquiring an additional 124,757 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,195,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,868,000 after acquiring an additional 204,025 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,667,000 after acquiring an additional 940,115 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,145,000 after acquiring an additional 952,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $807,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $220,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,291 shares of company stock worth $1,530,505. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $63.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.01. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

