GWM Advisors LLC Sells 4,036 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,889,000 after acquiring an additional 807,307 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 121.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,987,000 after acquiring an additional 115,807 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,653,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,140,000 after acquiring an additional 325,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

In other news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $135.38 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $48.92 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The company has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.01.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

