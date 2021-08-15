H Michael Krimbill Purchases 150,000 Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Stock

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.97. NGL Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $4.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 20.92% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.89) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGL. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 37.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

