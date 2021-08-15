Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Short Interest Up 994.7% in July

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 204,700 shares, an increase of 994.7% from the July 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
HAIIF remained flat at $$3.29 during trading on Friday. Haitian International has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38.
About Haitian International
