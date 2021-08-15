Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Short Interest Up 994.7% in July

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 204,700 shares, an increase of 994.7% from the July 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

HAIIF remained flat at $$3.29 during trading on Friday. Haitian International has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38.

About Haitian International

Haitian International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, processes, manufactures, distributes, and sells plastic injection molding machines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers plastic machinery under the Haitian, Zhafir, and Tianjian names.

