Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Receives $42.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Halma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

HLMAF stock opened at $41.48 on Thursday. Halma has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $42.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 0.74.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

