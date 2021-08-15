Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNLGY remained flat at $$12.65 on Friday. Hang Lung Group has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $13.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Hang Lung Group

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.

