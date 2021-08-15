Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 5,164 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 956.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 551.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,208 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $306,818,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 637.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,134,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,158,000 after buying an additional 980,310 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 6,748.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 844,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,801,000 after buying an additional 832,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.97.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,372,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $29,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,756,974.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock valued at $452,687,619. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABNB stock opened at $152.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company has a market capitalization of $94.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.21.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

