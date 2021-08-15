Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PINS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.02.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $3,973,349.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,349.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $803,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,154,142 shares of company stock worth $79,832,937. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PINS opened at $56.06 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.15. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 266.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

