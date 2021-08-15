Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 126.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,767 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 602.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,602,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $348,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,150 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,635,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 93.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,723,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,043,000 after buying an additional 834,614 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 49.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,439,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $530,639,000 after buying an additional 808,683 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $152.45 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.59 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.26.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

