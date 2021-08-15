Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harte Hanks Inc. is a data-driven, omnichannel marketing company. The company offer customer data landscape as well as the executional know-how in database build and management, data analytics, data-driven creativity, digital media, direct mail, customer contact, client fulfilment and marketing and product logistics. It operates principally in North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Harte Hanks Inc.is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get Harte Hanks alerts:

NASDAQ HRTH opened at $6.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.21. Harte Hanks has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $43.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. Harte Hanks had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Harte Hanks will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Harte Hanks news, CEO Andrew B. Benett bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $96,900.00. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

About Harte Hanks

Harte-Hanks, Inc engages in the provision of marketing solutions. It specializes in consulting, data analytics, creative services, digital and social media, marketing strategy, marketing technology, and other related services. It supports a range of customers in the field of technology, travel and leisure, entertainment, pharmaceuticals, automotive, finance, and retail.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harte Hanks (HRTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harte Hanks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harte Hanks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.