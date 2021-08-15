HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $13,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Mizuho increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $242.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.38 and a 52-week high of $255.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,866,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

