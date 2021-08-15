Head to Head Comparison: NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) and Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVAD)

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) and Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVAD) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NeoGenomics and Rennova Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoGenomics $444.45 million 11.75 $4.17 million $0.07 607.29 Rennova Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NeoGenomics has higher revenue and earnings than Rennova Health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.8% of NeoGenomics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of NeoGenomics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NeoGenomics and Rennova Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoGenomics -2.42% 0.83% 0.54% Rennova Health N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NeoGenomics and Rennova Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoGenomics 0 1 9 0 2.90 Rennova Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

NeoGenomics currently has a consensus price target of $51.45, suggesting a potential upside of 21.03%. Given NeoGenomics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NeoGenomics is more favorable than Rennova Health.

Summary

NeoGenomics beats Rennova Health on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc. is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups. The Pharma Services segment focuses on supporting pharmaceutical firms in drug development programs by supporting various clinical trials. The company was founded by Michael T. Dent on October 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

