Head-To-Head Review: Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) & Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC)

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) and Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Farmers National Banc and Premier Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers National Banc 0 0 3 0 3.00 Premier Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

Farmers National Banc presently has a consensus target price of $17.75, indicating a potential upside of 11.92%. Premier Financial has a consensus target price of $28.75, indicating a potential downside of 3.49%. Given Farmers National Banc’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Farmers National Banc is more favorable than Premier Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Farmers National Banc has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier Financial has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Farmers National Banc and Premier Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers National Banc $149.48 million 3.01 $41.88 million $1.57 10.10 Premier Financial $318.63 million 3.48 $63.08 million $2.76 10.79

Premier Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers National Banc. Farmers National Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Premier Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Farmers National Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Premier Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Farmers National Banc pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Premier Financial pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Farmers National Banc has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Premier Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers National Banc and Premier Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers National Banc 34.12% 15.36% 1.71% Premier Financial 38.97% 13.63% 1.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.3% of Farmers National Banc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of Premier Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Farmers National Banc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Premier Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Premier Financial beats Farmers National Banc on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans. The Trust segment offers personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, employee benefit plans, and retirement services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Canfield, OH.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans. The company was founded in June 1995 and is headquartered in Defiance, OH.

