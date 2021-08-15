Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $52.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

Shares of HTLF opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $28.37 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.16.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 23.4% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 193.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 88,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 58,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 18.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,755,000 after acquiring an additional 96,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

