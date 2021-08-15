Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $570,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will announce $570,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $800,000.00. Heat Biologics posted sales of $850,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year sales of $2.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $2.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,198.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of HTBX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.39. The stock had a trading volume of 258,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,987. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75. Heat Biologics has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Heat Biologics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 141,937 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 40.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 138,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 13.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 25,293 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

