Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) vs. IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Head-To-Head Survey

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) and IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IRIDEX has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and IRIDEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helius Medical Technologies -3,218.87% -242.87% -169.12% IRIDEX -5.41% -27.45% -15.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.1% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of IRIDEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of IRIDEX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and IRIDEX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helius Medical Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 IRIDEX 0 0 1 0 3.00

Helius Medical Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.74%. IRIDEX has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.84%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than IRIDEX.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and IRIDEX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helius Medical Technologies $660,000.00 49.60 -$14.13 million ($11.80) -1.20 IRIDEX $36.35 million 3.46 -$6.33 million ($0.46) -17.35

IRIDEX has higher revenue and earnings than Helius Medical Technologies. IRIDEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Helius Medical Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IRIDEX beats Helius Medical Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma. It engages in the development of the investigational Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), that delivers neurostimulation via the tongue which has been shown in clinical studies to enhance the effectiveness of physical exercises in people with neurological symptoms from disease or trauma such as mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. The company also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physician to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; slit lamp adapter, which allows the physician to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures; and laser indirect ophthalmoscope for use in procedures to treat peripheral retinal disorders. It offers MicroPulse P3 Probe, which is used with its Cylco G6 laser system to perform MicroPulse transscleral laser therapy; G-Probe, which is used in procedures to treat uncontrolled glaucoma; G-Probe and G-Probe Illuminate, which are used in procedures to treat refractory glaucoma; and EndoProbe family of products for use in vitrectomy procedures. The company serves ophthalmologists, research and teaching hospitals, government installations, surgical centers, hospitals, and office clinics. It markets its products through direct and independent sales force in the United States, as well as through independent distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as IRIS Medical Instruments, Inc. and changed its name to IRIDEX Corporation in November 1995. IRIDEX Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.