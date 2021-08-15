Helix BioPharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Helix BioPharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Shares of Helix BioPharma stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. Helix BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71.

Helix BioPharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. It is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. Helix BioPharma Corp. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc to develop novel antibody and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy to treat multiple myeloma, as well as a license agreements with Xisle Pharma Ventures Trust and National Research of Council Canada.

