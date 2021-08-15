Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HESAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $159.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.09. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $81.48 and a fifty-two week high of $159.28.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

