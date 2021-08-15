HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 860 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of OGN opened at $34.21 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.06.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

