HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $71.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $71.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.85.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

