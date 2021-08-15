HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 282 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

