Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Bought by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Hologic were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HOLX. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $76.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.81 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

