Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHZY) Short Interest Update

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHZY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 8,600.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HSHZY opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.23. Hoshizaki has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $26.37.

About Hoshizaki

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

