Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,101,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,494,000 after buying an additional 86,174 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 14,497 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 573,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after buying an additional 105,419 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPP opened at $26.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.91. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -665.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.28.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

