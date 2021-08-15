Hush (HUSH) Trading Down 11.6% Over Last Week

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 15th. In the last week, Hush has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $37.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hush Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

