HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Downgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to Neutral

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $14.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HyreCar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson started coverage on HyreCar in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut HyreCar from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of NASDAQ HYRE opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. HyreCar has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $208.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.29). HyreCar had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 265.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HyreCar will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other HyreCar news, Director Jayaprakash Vijayan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Henry Park sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,435.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 501,251 shares of company stock worth $8,725,430 in the last quarter. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its stake in shares of HyreCar by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,506,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after acquiring an additional 271,977 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HyreCar by 233.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 788,138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HyreCar by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,049,000 after acquiring an additional 171,462 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,018,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HyreCar by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 140,379 shares in the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

