ICHI Tops One Day Volume of $4.30 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 15th. ICHI has a total market cap of $14.21 million and $4.30 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ICHI has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for about $4.24 or 0.00009204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00048149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.16 or 0.00128524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.03 or 0.00154303 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,912.67 or 0.99736384 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $403.99 or 0.00877582 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.30 or 0.07078018 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,354,031 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.