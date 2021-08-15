Idena (IDNA) Reaches Market Cap of $5.49 Million

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Idena has a total market capitalization of $5.49 million and approximately $76,972.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Idena has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One Idena coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00048905 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00133045 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00041084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.63 or 0.00155380 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003914 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,680.64 or 0.99869603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 72,832,982 coins and its circulating supply is 47,512,850 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Idena is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

