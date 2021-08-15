IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Receives $233.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $233.71.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in IDEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 112.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IEX stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.99. The company had a trading volume of 357,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,552. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.32. IDEX has a 12 month low of $166.51 and a 12 month high of $235.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.82.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

