IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 55,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period.

RODM opened at $31.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.15. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $31.96.

