IFP Advisors Inc Has $416,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $66.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.50. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $67.17.

