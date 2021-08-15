IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,526 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,834 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nomura started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.28.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.48 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

