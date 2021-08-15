Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Immatics N.V. engages in the discovery of targets for cancer immunotherapies. It is developing targeted immunotherapies with focus on treating solid tumors. Immatics N.V., formerly known as ARYA SCIENCES, is based in Tuebingen, Germany. “

IMTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immatics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ IMTX opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $754.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of -0.03. Immatics has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 million. Analysts predict that Immatics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Immatics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Immatics by 139.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Immatics by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Immatics during the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Immatics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

