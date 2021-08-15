ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 638,500 shares, an increase of 467.6% from the July 15th total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 30.5% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 517,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 120,770 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 75.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,694,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered ImmunoPrecise Antibodies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of IPA stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.05. The company had a trading volume of 280,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,216,836. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $33.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.76.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.

