ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 638,500 shares, an increase of 467.6% from the July 15th total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 30.5% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 517,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 120,770 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 75.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,694,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered ImmunoPrecise Antibodies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.
