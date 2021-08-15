Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Update

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the July 15th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:IMPUY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.29. 82,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,457. Impala Platinum has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $21.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.05.

Get Impala Platinum alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Impala Platinum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Impala Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impala Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.