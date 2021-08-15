Impel NeuroPharma (IMPL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect Impel NeuroPharma to post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.39. On average, analysts expect Impel NeuroPharma to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IMPL opened at $14.25 on Friday. Impel NeuroPharma has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.86.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IMPL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Impel NeuroPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush started coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

About Impel NeuroPharma

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

