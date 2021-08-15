Impel NeuroPharma (IMPL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect Impel NeuroPharma to post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.39. On average, analysts expect Impel NeuroPharma to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of IMPL opened at $14.25 on Friday. Impel NeuroPharma has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.86.
About Impel NeuroPharma
Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.
