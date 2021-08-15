Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Impel NeuroPharma Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on utilizing its proprietary technology to develop and commercialize transformative therapies for patients suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs. Impel NeuroPharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IMPL. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

IMPL stock opened at $14.25 on Thursday. Impel NeuroPharma has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.86.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.39. As a group, analysts forecast that Impel NeuroPharma will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Impel NeuroPharma during the second quarter worth approximately $998,000. 0.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impel NeuroPharma Company Profile

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

