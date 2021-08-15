IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.88.

IMV has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on IMV in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 price target on the stock.

Get IMV alerts:

IMV opened at $1.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65. IMV has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $5.06.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. IMV had a negative net margin of 11,386.18% and a negative return on equity of 90.72%. Analysts expect that IMV will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of IMV by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of IMV by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 52,445 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IMV

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.