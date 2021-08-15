IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Receives Sector Perform Market Weight Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform market weight rating on shares of IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
IMV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $1.38 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMV presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.22.
Shares of IMV stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.98. IMV has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $5.06. The company has a market cap of $132.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in IMV by 252.4% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 162,365 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in IMV by 59.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 52,445 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in IMV during the second quarter valued at $88,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IMV during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in IMV during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
About IMV
IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.
