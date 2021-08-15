IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Receives Sector Perform Market Weight Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform market weight rating on shares of IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

IMV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $1.38 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMV presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.22.

Shares of IMV stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.98. IMV has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $5.06. The company has a market cap of $132.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. IMV had a negative net margin of 11,386.18% and a negative return on equity of 90.72%. As a group, analysts expect that IMV will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in IMV by 252.4% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 162,365 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in IMV by 59.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 52,445 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in IMV during the second quarter valued at $88,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IMV during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in IMV during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About IMV

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

