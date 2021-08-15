Insider Buying: Alliance Aviation Services Limited (ASX:AQZ) Insider Acquires 48,000 Shares of Stock

Alliance Aviation Services Limited (ASX:AQZ) insider Scott McMillan purchased 48,000 shares of Alliance Aviation Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$4.19 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of A$201,072.00 ($143,622.86).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.90.
About Alliance Aviation Services
Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Aviation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Aviation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.