Insider Buying: Alliance Aviation Services Limited (ASX:AQZ) Insider Acquires 48,000 Shares of Stock

Alliance Aviation Services Limited (ASX:AQZ) insider Scott McMillan purchased 48,000 shares of Alliance Aviation Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$4.19 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of A$201,072.00 ($143,622.86).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.90.

Get Alliance Aviation Services alerts:

About Alliance Aviation Services

Alliance Aviation Services Limited provides aviation services to tourism, resources, mining, education, government, corporate, and sporting sectors in Australia and internationally. The company also offers specialized aviation services, including aircraft wet leasing, airport management, aircraft trading, parts sales, engine leasing, and engineering to other airlines and clients.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Aviation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Aviation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.